Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North.