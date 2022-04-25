Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Bryan, TX

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

