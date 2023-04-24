The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.