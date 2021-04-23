Bryan will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Bryan, TX
