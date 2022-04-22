The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Bryan, TX
