Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

