Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

