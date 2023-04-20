Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2023 in Bryan, TX
