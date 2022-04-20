Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Bryan, TX

The Bryan area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.