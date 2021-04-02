Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.