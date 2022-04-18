Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Bryan, TX

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 18, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Bryan will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

News Alert