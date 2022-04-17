Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Sunday. It …
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Par…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of ra…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 deg…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
The Coriolis force acts in a direction perpendicular to Earth’s rotational axis.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 1…
For the drive home in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach…