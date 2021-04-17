 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

