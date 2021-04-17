Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A few clouds from time to time. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. SSE winds shifting to…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the ho…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Bryan. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees.…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Br…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The fo…
For the drive home in Bryan: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds NN…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 deg…