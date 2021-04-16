Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A few clouds from time to time. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. SSE winds shifting to…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the ho…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The fo…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Bryan. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees.…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Br…
For the drive home in Bryan: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds NN…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…