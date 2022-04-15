Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in Bryan, TX

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 15, 2022 in Bryan, TX

The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

