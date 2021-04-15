 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Bryan, TX

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Bryan. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Today's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert