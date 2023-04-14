Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but …
During a devastating tornado outbreak in March, meteorologist Matt Laubhan guided viewers through the nighttime storms.
Bryan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun an…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Th…
The United States is Earth's punching bag for nasty weather. The nation's weather chief and other experts say the U.S. gets hit by stronger, c…