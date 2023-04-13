Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Bryan. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2023 in Bryan, TX
