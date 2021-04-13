The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Bryan, TX
