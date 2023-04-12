Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bryan. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.