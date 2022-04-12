Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Bryan, TX
