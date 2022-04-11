Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.