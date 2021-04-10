Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Bryan, TX

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.