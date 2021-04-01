Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degr…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. How…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% ch…
This evening in Bryan: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 58F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Bryan people will see te…
Bryan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortabl…
For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. L…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…