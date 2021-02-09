 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Australian town hit by worst flooding in a decade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert