Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bryan. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

