For the drive home in Bryan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 20% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
