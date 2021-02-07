Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.