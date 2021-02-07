This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
