Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north.