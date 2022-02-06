Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
