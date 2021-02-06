 Skip to main content
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

