Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.