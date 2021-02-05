This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
