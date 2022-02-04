Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bryan area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.