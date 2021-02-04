This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 23% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
