Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bryan tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

