For the drive home in Bryan: Thunderstorms. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bryan area. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Bryan. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skie…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degre…
It will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine wi…
Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The area will see th…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, the foreca…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Bryan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a…
Bryan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
For the drive home in Bryan: Clear skies. Near record low temperatures. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50'…