 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Thunderstorms. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bryan area. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert