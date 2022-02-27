 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

