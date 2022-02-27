This evening's outlook for Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bryan Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 d…
It will be a cold day in Bryan, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Temperatures in Bryan will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Periods of th…
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Bryan residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Bryan's evening forecast: Cloudy with showers. Thunder possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.