Bryan's evening forecast: Cloudy skies during the evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sunday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
