Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Cloudy skies during the evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sunday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.