 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Cloudy skies during the evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sunday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert