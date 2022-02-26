 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

