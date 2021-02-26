This evening in Bryan: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Bryan. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
