Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures in Bryan will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north.