Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Light rain with thunderstorms by morning. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.