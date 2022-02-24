For the drive home in Bryan: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bryan residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
