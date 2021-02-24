 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert