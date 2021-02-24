Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.