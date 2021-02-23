Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.