For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 49F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. …
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees to…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
Bryan will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will…
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
It will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
Data suggest Antarctica will likely set a record this year for the lowest sea ice extent — the area of ocean covered by sea ice.