Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

