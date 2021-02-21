 Skip to main content
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

