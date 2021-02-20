Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.