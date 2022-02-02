This evening in Bryan: Rain. Thunder possible. Low 32F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. It will be a cold day in Bryan Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 84% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
