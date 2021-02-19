Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Clear skies. Near record low temperatures. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Watch from FRI 11:00 PM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.